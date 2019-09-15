Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

South Beach struggles have troubled the Patriots over the past two decades, but they were nowhere to be found Sunday afternoon.

New England steamrolled the Miami Dolphins right out of Hard Rock Stadium with a 43-0 dismantling of its division rival. The Pats showed no mercy against the Fins, as they kept the foot on the gas in the fourth quarter with the game already well in hand.

We probably shouldn’t be surprised, as taking it easy on the opposition isn’t something you see often, if ever, from Bill Belichick and Co. Jason Whitlock after the game comically summed up the Patriots’ aggressive style of play.

Good thing Bill Belichick took it easy on his friend Brian Flores. Bill would run it up on his grandmother. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 15, 2019

While the optics might suggest otherwise, Belichick insisted the Patriots weren’t trying to send a message by keeping the pressure on through the final whistle. New England simply was trying to put together a full, 60-minute performance, and it’s safe to say the club accomplished that goal and then some.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images