The 2019-20 Boston Celtics season has yet to begin, but that hasn’t stopped people from floating theories about the future of the team.

In an interview with HoopsHype’s Frank Urbina, an anonymous Western Conference executive made clear he believes Jaylen Brown, among other stars from the 2016 draft, do not deserve a max contract extension.

“Out of Pascal Siakam, Jaylen Brown, Brandon Ingram and Buddy Hield, I don’t think any of them will get the max or deserve the max,” the anonymous exec said. “If I was running each team, I would force them to play it out. In some situations, keeping their cap holds is so much more beneficial. You should only extend if you get a below-market-value deal or if it’s a no-brainer extension.”

Brown has had a nice career thus far, averaging 11.2 points per game with a 46.2 field goal percentage. Expectation are high this season for Brown, who will be looked upon to take a big step forward on a new-look Celtics team that will feature Kemba Walker.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images