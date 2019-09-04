Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum might have dodged a bullet with his sprained ankle, but nobody is going to be taking chances with him.

The Boston Celtics star, who currently is playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, sprained his left ankle during Tuesday’s victory over Turkey. He was quick to quell speculation that it was a serious problem, but nevertheless it struck Celtics fans with anxiety.

On Wednesday morning, the New York Times’ Marc Stein shared the latest timeline on Tatum.

Jayson Tatum is out for the next five days and will be re-evaluated Sept. 9 due to the sprained left ankle he suffered in Tuesday's OT win over Turkey, according to @usabasketball — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 4, 2019

Especially with the start of NBA training camp just around the corner, you can bet Tatum is not going to be taking any chances. And given the fact Team USA appears to be taking things slow with him, it seems they are on the same page.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images