Jayson Tatum is nearing his return to the court for the United States’ men’s national basketball team, and it appears it could be imminent.

The Boston Celtics guard is set to be a game-time decision Wednesday when Team USA takes on France in the quarterfinals of the FIBA World Cup, according to The New York Times’ Marc Stein. Tatum went through the team’s latest shootaround without issue.

Prior to the injury, Tatum had played in two games for Team USA, starting both and averaging 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per contest. The 21-year-old posted 15.7 points and six rebounds over 79 games with the Celtics last season.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images