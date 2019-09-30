Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum suffered an ankle sprain during the U.S. men’s national basketball team’s FIBA World Cup run, limiting the Boston Celtics guard to just two games overseas.

Despite the injury, Tatum on Monday said that his ankle is feeling good, adding that he’ll be ready to go for Day 1 of training camp at the Auerbach Center.

The Duke product will serve a bigger role in Boston’s offense this season alongside newly-acquire Kemba Walker, and noted that he’s looking to fine tune his game.

“Focus on getting to the basket much more. Shoot more 3s,” Tatum said. “Threes and layups and free throws.”

If Tatum can avoid taking long twos and focus on attacking the rim and improving his 3-point game, Boston’s offense will benefit immensely. The 21-year-old averaged 15.7 points and six rebounds in 79 games last season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images