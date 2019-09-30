The Duke product will serve a bigger role in Boston’s offense this season alongside newly-acquire Kemba Walker, and noted that he’s looking to fine tune his game.
“Focus on getting to the basket much more. Shoot more 3s,” Tatum said. “Threes and layups and free throws.”
If Tatum can avoid taking long twos and focus on attacking the rim and improving his 3-point game, Boston’s offense will benefit immensely. The 21-year-old averaged 15.7 points and six rebounds in 79 games last season.
