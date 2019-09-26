Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was merely a preseason tilt Wednesday night between the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils, but the intensity was aplenty at TD Garden.

After a brief skirmish in front of the Bruins’ net, Jeremy Lauzon and Nathan Bastian engaged in full-on fisticuffs early in the second period of Boston’s eventual 2-0 win. Lauzon was the early aggressor in the bout, landing quite a few jabs on the Devils winger, but Bastian managed to sneak in a few of his own before the officials put an end to the action.

You can watch the full fight in the video here.

Lauzon, a 2015 second-round pick, appeared in 16 games for the B’s last season as the Black and Gold dealt with a slew of injuries on their blue line. The 22-year-old scored his first career goal with the big club Nov. 11 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Bruins will play their preseason finale Saturday afternoon when they host the Chicago Blackhawks. The reigning Eastern Conference champs will kick off their regular-season slate Oct. 3 when they visit the Dallas Stars, the first contest of a four-game, 10-day West Coast road trip to begin the campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images