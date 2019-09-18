Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If Adam Gase flakes out as a coach, he should pursue a post-football career in medicine.

Gase has been dealt a pretty rough hand to start the 2019 NFL season, as his New York Jets currently are decimated by injuries. Sam Darnold headlines the crew of walking wounded with a case of mono, and the second-year quarterback might not be able to return under center until Week 5.

Having Darnold sidelined with an illness surely must be frustrating for the Jets, but given the dangers of mono, the team is left with no choice other than to proceed with caution. Gase acknowledged said risks during his media availability Wednesday.

“I mean, this is something that’s serious,” Gase said, per ProFootballTalk, citing ESPN. “If his spleen bursts, then we have a problem.”

Can’t argue with that.

To make matters worse New York, it lost backup signal-caller Trevor Siemian on Monday due to a pretty nasty, season-ending ankle injury. The Jets on Wednesday signed David Fales to back up temporary starter Luke Falk, who will make his first career start Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Yeah, things could get ugly for Gang Green at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images