The New York Jets’ quarterback depth chart is, um, something.

With Sam Darnold dealing with mono and Trevor Siemian out for the season due to an ankle injury, the Jets have been left with second-year signal-caller Luke Falk as the starter. But with Darnold and Siemian out, the Jets needed to land another quarterback.

Well, they got one.

Get a load of this.

Jets are signing David Fales to be their backup quarterback, per source. He has played in Adam Gase’s system in Miami. — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 18, 2019

Yikes!

David Fales was selected in the sixth round of the 2014 draft, and since then has played in three regular season games, none of which were starts.

Making matters worse is that the Falk- and Fales-led Jets have to play the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Patriots have annihilated the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins to start the season, and there’s little reason to believe they’ll do anything less than that to the Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images