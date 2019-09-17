Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We really are living in the pettiest of times.

(Unfortunately, we’re not talking about a time in which Tom Petty is dominating the airwaves.)

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams on Tuesday appeared to unfollow the team on Instagram, as well as remove the Jets from his bio. The move was made a day after New York’s ugly loss to the Cleveland Browns and a few days prior to its matchup with the juggernaut New England Patriots.

Check this out:

#Jets star Safety Jamal Adams has unfollowed the Jets on Instagram and removed them from his bio. pic.twitter.com/AokE169tMG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 17, 2019

Seems like a pretty lame move, right?

Well, not so, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

Wouldn't make this Jamal Adams following/unfollowing The Jets on social media into a thing. He's good. I'm told there is nothing to it. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 17, 2019

Consider us highly skeptical.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images