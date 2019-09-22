Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This one could get ugly.

The New England Patriots, convincing winners of their first two games of the season, are set to host the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

For as good as the Patriots offense has been, the defense arguably has been more eye-popping. And with the Jets starting Luke Falk due to Sam Darnold (mononucleosis) and Trevor Siemian’s (ankle) absences, there’s no reason to believe this will be anything other than a dominant victory for the Pats.

Here’s how to watch Jets vs. Patriots:

When: Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

