Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox will play the penultimate game of their 2019 schedule Saturday when they take on the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

Jhoulys Chacin, who is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA through five appearances (four starts) with Boston this season, gets the ball for the Sox in hopes of evening the series. He’ll square off against Baltimore southpaw John Means, who is 11-11 with a 3.54 ERA and 116 strikeouts entering his final start of the season.

Check out Saturday’s matchup in the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images