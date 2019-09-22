Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox wrap up their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night at Tropicana Field, and they’ll turn to Jhoulys Chacin in search of a win.

Chacin struggled against the San Francisco Giants in his last start, allowing four runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings. Prior to that outing, however, the right-hander had not given up a run in three appearances for Boston.

Lefty Blake Snell gets the ball for the Rays.

For more on Monday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” graphic above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images