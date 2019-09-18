Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jhoulys Chacin will take the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Chacin will be making his third start and fourth overall appearance for Boston when he takes on the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. The 31-year-old hasn’t allowed a run yet this season for the Red Sox, and has struck out seven batters over 5 2/3 innings.

He will be opposed by the Giants’ right-handed pitcher Jeff Samardzija who enters Wednesday night’s contest sporting a 10-12 record on the season with a 3.72 ERA and 133 strike outs.

For more on Wednesday’s pitching match up, check out the clip above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images