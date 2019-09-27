Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox sit a pretty critical juncture heading into the offseason.

Boston decided to part ways with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski after four years which heralded three American League East division titles and a World Series title in 2018. After a rocky 2019, and with many crucial roster decisions looming in the offseason, Red Sox brass decided to go in another direction.

On Friday, Red Sox owner John Henry addressed the media about the decision to part from Dombrowski for the first time, revealing when he thought the two sides started to go separate ways philosophically.

To hear what Henry had to say, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch,” video, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

