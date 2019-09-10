Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jon Gruden is ready to move on.

Gruden served as a main figure in what was one of the more bizarre NFL storylines in recent memory. The Antonio Brown saga in Oakland was packed to the gills with drama and general nonsense, and it ultimately culminated with the Raiders releasing the star wide receiver Saturday.

Neither side appears to be dwelling on what transpired. Brown quickly signed on with the New England Patriots, and the Raiders started off their 2019 season with an impressive win over the Denver Broncos. Gruden unsurprisingly was asked after the game about Brown’s impact on Oakland, and it’s safe to say the head coach is ready to put the entire issue to rest.

“As much as people talk about it, I mean, my god,” Gruden said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “Man, I feel like someone smashed me in my temple on the side of the head. Get over it, man. It’s over. You know? We were good in the preseason without him. We’re going to be fine without him. And we wish him the best.”

Gruden continued: “You know, we gave it a shot. Now New England gets their turn. Good luck to them. I can’t deal with it anymore.”

It’s easy to understand Gruden’s frustration, as the Raiders for six months dealt with a highly polarizing player who ultimately never played a single regular-season snap for them. Ironically enough, Brown could see his first action with the Patriots as soon as Sunday when New England travels to Miami for a divisional matchup with the Dolphins.

