It was a pretty testy day for the New England Patriots.

Antonio Brown joined the team at practice for the first time– not wearing his new helmet, for what it is worth — less than a day after he was accused of sexual assault and rape in a civil lawsuit.

The Patriots, who reportedly were unaware of the allegations, released a statement Tuesday night, and Bill Belichick got into a testy back-and-forth on the matter Wednesday. Tom Brady also danced around questions regarding Brown.

Brown’s former coach Jon Gruden doesn’t seem to sweating the matter too much.

When asked Wednesday if he knew about the pending lawsuit while Brown was with the Oakland Raiders, Gruden had the perfect response.

“I’m not aware of any more questions,” he said, per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Josh Schrock. “If you want to ask about him you can call his employer.”

Brown no longer is Gruden’s problem and the coach seemed more than happy to make that point clear while ribbing the Patriots a little for hastily swooping in to sign the wide receiver.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images