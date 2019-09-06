Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Gordon is ready to go.

The New England Patriots wide receiver has been gearing up for the season since being reinstated a few weeks ago. His reinstatement comes after getting suspended indefinitely back in December 2018 for violating the terms of his previous reinstatement.

On Sunday, the Patriots will kick off their regular season slate with a tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Gordon, who has yet to speak to the media, released a statement Friday about where he was at over his most recent suspension. Shortly thereafter, he dropped a pretty epic hype video that New England fans will love.

(You can watch the video here — it’s captioned with the lightning emoji)

Yeah, looks like Gordon is dialed in.

Kickoff for Pats-Steelers is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports