It’s probably safe to say that Josh Gordon is on board with the Patriots’ acquisition of Antonio Brown.

New England signed the star receiver Monday night, a move that completes the formation of what could be one of the most deadly offenses in NFL history. With Brown, Gordon, Julian Edelman and even Phillip Dorsett — who combined carry a smaller salary cap hit than Odell Beckham Jr. does by himself — a part of the same receiving corps, the Patriots will be incredibly difficult to slow down.

The Patriots welcomed Brown to New England in an Instagram post Tuesday morning, one which led to reactions from multiple Patriots, including Gordon.

Here’s the post:

And here’s Gordon reaction:

For those unaware, one of Brown’s signature hashtags is “#CallGod.” That probably explains Gordon’s comment.

We’re still waiting for Brown’s first social media post as a Patriot. Hopefully it’s not as ridiculous as what he was pumping out over the weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images