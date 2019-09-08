Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Gordon is BACK — just ask the whale.

The New England Patriots receiver will make his highly anticipated return Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gordon celebrated his return by sharing one seriously odd hype video on Instagram.

Check this out:

We’re torn on whether that was cool or downright stupid. In any case, it sure was interesting.

And hey, that’s better than obnoxious, which is the word that best describes what Antonio Brown has been pumping out since signing with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images