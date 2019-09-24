Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unlike Antonio Brown, Josh Gordon uses social media to share messages we all can get behind.

Gordon on Sunday turned in perhaps his grittiest performance as a New England Patriot. Hauling in six grabs for 83 yards, Gordon battled through a nasty-looking finger injury as well what appeared to be a lower-body issue after falling hard to the turf.

The star receiver took to Instagram on Tuesday offer a simple message about perseverance.

“ ‘Knock me down 9 times, but I get up 10’ … #growthroughit #lfg.”

Yeah, he earned that one.

