Unlike Antonio Brown, Josh Gordon uses social media to share messages we all can get behind.
Gordon on Sunday turned in perhaps his grittiest performance as a New England Patriot. Hauling in six grabs for 83 yards, Gordon battled through a nasty-looking finger injury as well what appeared to be a lower-body issue after falling hard to the turf.
The star receiver took to Instagram on Tuesday offer a simple message about perseverance.
“ ‘Knock me down 9 times, but I get up 10’ … #growthroughit #lfg.”
Yeah, he earned that one.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images