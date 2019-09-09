Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a party in Josh Gordon’s comments section Sunday night.

The New England Patriots receiver hauled in three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in his team’s 33-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. And after the game, Gordon did what he also did during the pregame: took to Instagram.

Take a look:

The post drew reactions from a slew of Patriots, most notably quarterback Tom Brady.

Here are a few of the comments:

Gordon, like the Patriots as a whole, looked like he was in mid-season form during the convincing, season-opening win.

As for his Instagram game, it’s certainly less divisive than the content new Patriot Antonio Brown has been pumping out since signing with the team.

