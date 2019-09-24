Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman wasn’t long for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, but he still managed to make his mark on the Patriots’ win at Gillette Stadium.

Edelman was forced to exit the Week 3 contest shortly before halftime with a rib injury. The veteran wide receiver was awfully productive through two quarters, however, as he logged seven catches for 62 yards, including his first touchdown of the season.

The Super Bowl LIII MVP celebrated the score with a thunderous spike, which he shared a photo of Monday on Instagram. In an effort to evaluate the spike, Edelman turned to his former teammate who effectively trademarked the celebration during his time in Foxboro.

It doesn’t appear Gronk has replied to Edelman, but for what it’s worth, Tom Brady gave it a 10.

As for Edelman’s health, the 33-year-old reportedly “will be good” following his injury scare and has not been ruled out for this Sunday’s road matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images