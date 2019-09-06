Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman doesn’t seem worried about Josh Gordon’s impact on his production.

The New England Patriots wide receiver hailed his colleague Friday during his appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” as a great talent and person, who will help the team’s pursuit of success. The NFL reinstated Gordon from suspension last month, and he returned to the field last week in the Patriots preseason-ending win over the New York Giants.

The Patriots haven’t revealed how they intend to use Gordon on Sunday night in their regular-season opener, but Edelman is thrilled the 28-year-old is back in the fold.

“I think it means a lot,” Edelman said of Gordon’s presence on the depth chart, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “He’s a very talented player. He’s a great dude. He can bring the heat. This is a guy who is a stud. He’s doing well here right now, I feel. He’s working hard. He’s great in the locker room. He’s a good dude and we’re definitely excited to have him. I am excited to have him. He can help us, for sure.”

Edelman’s comments on “The Greg Hill Show” represent the second time this week he has hyped up Gordon, joining the Instagram post he shared Wednesday in which Gordon doubles as the DC superhero “Flash.”

Gordon had 40 catches for 720 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games last season. If he out-does himself this year, and New England continues to win, his teammates and Patriots fans will be as happy for him as Edelman.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images