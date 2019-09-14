Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Week 2 of the NFL season resumes Sunday afternoon with the Patriots traveling to Miami to take on the Dolphins in an AFC matchup.

The Dolphins hope to put their embarrassing blowout loss in Week 1 behind them, but New England will be no easy task, especially with it being rumored a plethora of players want out of Miami.

Regardless, each team needs to prepare for one another, and Julian Edelman clearly is doing just that. The Pats wide receiver took to Instagram Saturday afternoon to give fans a Miami weather update:

This is your captain speaking. The weather in Miami is a balmy 85 degrees with a 100% chance of thunderstorms and football… #LFG ⛈ 🏈 ✈️,” he captioned the photo.

Kick off from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images