Julian Edelman is ready for the return of Josh Gordon — are you?

Edelman took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a kooky graphic that features Gordon looking like the DC superhero “Flash.” Gordon, of course, is nicknamed “Flash” and uses the moniker for his Instagram handle.

In the post, Edelman jokingly refers to Sunday night’s game between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers as the premiere for Season 2 of “The Flash.”

Check this out:

Gordon showed his approval in the comments section.

For what it’s worth, Season 6 of CW’s “The Flash” premieres Oct. 8.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images