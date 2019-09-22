Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were running low on wide receivers at the end of the first half of their Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets.

First, Josh Gordon was checked out by Patriots head trainer Jim Whalen for what looked like a hip or lower back injury. He also briefly entered the Patriots’ blue medical tent on their sideline but returned to sit on the team’s bench.

Next, Julian Edelman left the sideline early to head into the locker room after landing hard on his shoulder and ribs.

Gordon returned to the sideline for the second half and came into the game. Edelman stayed in the locker room.

The Patriots also have Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater at wide receiver. They entered the game with one tight end, Ryan Izzo, and backup fullback Jakob Johnson with Matt LaCosse and James Develin out. Patriots third-down back James White also is inactive for the birth of his child. The Patriots have Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden and Damien Harris at running back.

UPDATE (2:37 p.m. ET): Edelman is questionable to return with a chest injury.

Here’s where the injury occurred:

Patriots say Julian Edelman is questionable to return. Chest. Video (if you missed it) pic.twitter.com/F3ivzxBxAf — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 22, 2019

UPDATE NO. 2 (2:47 p.m. ET): Gordon is back out of the game after appearing to injure his finger. He’s being checked out by Whalen on the bench.

Here’s the injury:

UPDATE NO. 3 (2:57 p.m. ET): Gordon is back in the game after having his left ring and pinky fingers taped together.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images