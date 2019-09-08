Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman is back, though it remains to be seen if he’s better than ever.

His hype videos certainly have seen an increase in quality, however.

Edelman shared his first hype of the 2019 season Sunday morning, hours before the New England Patriots’ “Sunday Night Football” matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Let’s just say Edelman (well, the people who make these things for him) are putting a heightened emphasis on production value.

Take a look:

Yeah, that’s better than the one that Tom Brady put out.

Notably absent was Antonio Brown, whom the Patriots signed Saturday afternoon. The star receiver won’s suit up Sunday night, but that hasn’t stopped him from pumping out some weird stuff on social media.

