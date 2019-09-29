Julian Edelman is ready for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills — are you?
The New England Patriots receiver shared his latest hype video hours before kickoff in Buffalo. Despite battling through a chest injury all week, Edelman will suit up at New Era Field.
Whether his “weekend business trip” will be a success, however, remains to be seen.
Take a look:
Honestly, we’ve seen better from Edelman.
Then again, why waste all your best production value on a Week 4 matchup with the Bills?
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images