Julian Edelman is ready for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills — are you?

The New England Patriots receiver shared his latest hype video hours before kickoff in Buffalo. Despite battling through a chest injury all week, Edelman will suit up at New Era Field.

Whether his “weekend business trip” will be a success, however, remains to be seen.

Take a look:

Honestly, we’ve seen better from Edelman.

Then again, why waste all your best production value on a Week 4 matchup with the Bills?

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images