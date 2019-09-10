Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The reigning Super Bowl champions are on to South Beach.

The Patriots’ title defense began on a high note, as New England steamrolled the Pittsburgh Steelers by 30 points at Gillette Stadium. The Pats properly celebrated their Week 1 win, but the festivities were limited to Sunday night. Their focus now lies solely on the challenge ahead.

Up next on the docket for New England is the Dolphins, who were flat-out dismantled in their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Julian Edelman isn’t taking the Week 2 tilt lightly, however, and he expressed as much via an Instagram post Tuesday.

Tom Brady offered similar sentiments Monday, noting just how much the Patriots have struggled in Miami over the past two decades.

New England doesn’t necessarily need any boosts for its first divisional matchup of 2019, but it will be receiving a pair nonetheless. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is expected to return after welcoming his first child to the world this past Sunday and Antonio Brown also is in line to make his Patriots debut.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images