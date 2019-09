Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman did not make his way into the end zone in either of the first two weeks for the Patriots.

But Tom Brady finally found his favorite target for six points in Week 3.

Brady lofted one to Edelman for a three-yard touchdown to make it 19-0 against the New York Jets. Edelman made the leaping grabbed then spiked the ball in Rob Gronkowski fashion.

Check it out:

That connection never gets old.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images