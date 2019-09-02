Justin Verlander had himself quite a good Sunday.

The Houston Astros ace tossed his third career no-hitter against the Blue Jays after 120 pitches to become the sixth Major League Baseball pitcher with three no-no’s in their career. It also was the second time he no-hit Toronto at Rogers Centre.

The game nearly went into extra innings, however, before Canadian-born Abraham Toro hit a two-run home run to break the 0-0 tie in the top of the ninth inning. Toro also made the final out of the game to help Verlander lock up another no-no.

After the game, the ace took to Instagram and posted a picture of his reaction after the third out and offered a big thank you to Toro.

“Wow wow wow!! It still hasn’t sunk in yet,” Verlander captioned the photo. “Some things in baseball are just meant to be.@abtoro13 (who is from Canada and had his entire family there) hitting the home run with 2 outs in the 9th was such an incredible moment!!! Only fitting he made the final out.”

Verlander added he’s been “so close” to his third no-hitter before and believed it “wasn’t meant to be.”

“… I’ve been so close a few times before and it didn’t happen so I felt it just wasn’t meant to be. Truly humbled in this moment to join such an elite group.”

We wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a fourth before Verlander calls it a career.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images