Life is pretty good for Justin Verlander.
After the Houston Astros hurler tossed his third career no-hitter in a 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, his wife, supermodel Kate Upton, congratulated him on social media.
Despite Verlander’s mastery, the right-hander wasn’t even in line for a win until Abraham Toro’s two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning gave Houston the lead.
The no-no marks Houston’s second of the season — Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski threw a combined no-hitter Aug. 3 — and Verlander’s first since 2011.
Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images