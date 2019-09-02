Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Life is pretty good for Justin Verlander.

After the Houston Astros hurler tossed his third career no-hitter in a 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, his wife, supermodel Kate Upton, congratulated him on social media.

Despite Verlander’s mastery, the right-hander wasn’t even in line for a win until Abraham Toro’s two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning gave Houston the lead.

The no-no marks Houston’s second of the season — Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski threw a combined no-hitter Aug. 3 — and Verlander’s first since 2011.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images