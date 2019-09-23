Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics are gearing up for training camp, which is set to begin on Oct. 1, and according to head coach Brad Stevens, Boston’s newly-acquired point guard will be ready to go.

Kemba Walker led the U.S. men’s national team in minutes and points per game during the FIBA World Cup, but since the conclusion of the tournament, the former Charlotte Hornets star has been a regular at the Auerbach Center as he prepares for the 2019-20 season.

“We’ve seen him almost every day,” Brad Stevens told reporters Monday, per Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb.

Kemba Walker has been in Boston since the FIBA World Cup has ended, according to Brad Stevens. "We've seen him almost every day." — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) September 23, 2019

The Celtics head coach added that Walker will be “ready to roll” once the season begins, per NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely.

"He looks good. Once the season hits, he'll be ready to roll." – #Celtics head coach Brad Stevens on Kemba Walker. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) September 23, 2019

Walker posted a team-high 17.9 points per game for Team USA to go along with 5.3 rebounds. He averaged 25.6 points and 5.9 assists in 82 games last season for the Hornets en route to his third consecutive All-Star appearance.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images