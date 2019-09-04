Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kevin Hart typically brings the laughs anywhere he goes, but there was no hooting and hollering during his visit into the New England Patriots locker room.

The superstar comedian and former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski were among panelists on the latest edition of HBO’s “The Shop.” Gronkowski did a fair amount of peeling back the curtain, including a revelation about his earliest thoughts of retirement as well as offering up some behind-the-scenes Patriots tidbits.

Hart once received his own inside look at the Patriots, but he wasn’t exactly welcomed with open arms. At least not by head coach Bill Belichick.

“I (expletive) come down here, me and Rob. I go, ‘Rob, I don’t think this is a good idea for me to go in.’ The first person I see when I walk in is Bill Belichick,” Hart said. “Listen, Bill Belichick’s walking this way, ‘Hey Bill, what’s up?’ This (expletive) didn’t speak, didn’t shake my hand. I said, ‘Oh, they serious up in here.'”

Sounds about right.

It’s safe to assume Belichick will be able business Sunday night when New England hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first “Sunday Night Football” tilt of the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images