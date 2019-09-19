Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Through two games this season, one thing is quite clear about the New England Patriots: They’re not going to let up on any team.

Between a 33-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers and 43-0 thumping of the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, it’s been apparent that the Patriots are on a scorched earth campaign for 2019.

But why?

The scores so far have been lopsided, but that hasn’t stopped the Patriots from going for the end zone every time they get the ball, no matter how big the lead is or how late they are in the game.

During an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran, Pats linebacker Kyle Van Noy explained why the Pats haven’t come close to letting up during games.

“It’s football,” Van Noy said. “We’re trying to dominate the opponent. We only get 16 chances.

“People think that’s a lot, but it’s really not. You get to showcase your talents and all the hard work you put in in the offseason, so you want to be able to play as many snaps as you can, because you never know when your last is. … And with the mindset that we have here, we’re trying to dominate.”

Fair point.

They Patriots will have another chance to run up the score Sunday when they play a New York Jets team that will feature third-string quarterback Luke Falk.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images