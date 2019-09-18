Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown might sometimes be an utter trainwreck off the field, but when it comes to his behavior in the Patriots locker room, it sounds like the troubled receiver has walked the proverbial line since landing in New England.

During an appearance Wednesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand,” Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy opened up about how Brown has acclimated to life as a Patriot. Van Noy didn’t answer the question before cracking a couple hokes, however.

“As you would expect, (Brown has been) loud, obnoxious … I’m playin’,” Van Noy said. “He’s been cool, he’s been chillin’. He works hard like the rest of us.

“What if I just said he’s been the biggest ass? … That’d be a good headline, huh?”

Q: “How’s AB been in the locker room?”

Kyle Van Noy: “He’s been cool, chillin…(joking) what if I just said, he’s been the biggest ass?”🤣 pic.twitter.com/LOzD3pQJZj — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) September 18, 2019

It remains to be seen whether Brown will be eligible to play Sunday against the New York Jets. The NFL this week opened its investigation into allegations of sexual assault and rape made against Brown and could place the star wideout on the commissioner’s exempt list at any moment.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images