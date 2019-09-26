FOXBORO, Mass. — It would be extremely difficult for the New England Patriots’ defense to actually improve upon their early success this season from a statistical standpoint.

The Patriots haven’t allowed a touchdown, they’ve let up just one field goal and they rank first in pretty much every meaningful metric. Don’t tell that to Patriots coaches, however.

“They’ve been really complimentary of us but at the same time they’re always going to coach us hard,” linebacker Kyle Van Noy said Thursday. “We know we can get better and we’re going to do everything in our power to do that each and every week. But at the same time, we’re having fun. We’re enjoying these moments together, and we’re going to continue to work hard and play Patriot football.”

Van Noy joined the Patriots in 2016 at midseason. This is statistically the best defense Van Noy has played on in New England. So, is this the most complimentary Van Noy has seen the Patriots coaching staff since joining the Patriots?

“No, I mean, I think any time — how can you — you can’t really hate too much,” Van Noy said. “Of course, they’re going to give compliments, but at the same time, if you mess up, they’re going to hate on you for that. It’s just staying humble and staying aggressive. I think we have the right group to do it. It’s still September. It’s still early. We know there’s a lot of football left. A lot of change is going to happen. We just have to keep our foot on the gas.”

The Patriots play the Bills on the road Sunday. This is perhaps the biggest test New England’s defense has faced so far this season. If they can keep that foot on the gas, then Buffalo doesn’t stand much of a chance against the Patriots on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images