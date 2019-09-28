Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving told the fans at TD Garden he would love to re-sign with the Boston Celtics and he wanted to be the last person to wear No. 11.

We all know how that panned out, though, as Irving went on to sign with the Brooklyn Nets this offseason and joined forces with Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan.

Irving opened up about his decision to leave Boston for Brooklyn on Friday and made said some pretty similar things to the media that he said to C’s fans.

“We just want to care for one another in a way where we can build for the next four years and on,” Irving said of Durant and Jordan, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “We want to end our careers together. We want to do this as a team. And then what better place to do it than Brooklyn with all these guys that had worked their tails off to be where they are now.”

Sure, it’s not word for word what Irving said back in October of 2018, but it’s pretty close.

The Celtics and Nets don’t meet until Nov. 27 when Boston plays host to Brooklyn, so we’ll see how TD Garden welcomes Irving back to his old stomping grounds.

