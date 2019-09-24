Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving hasn’t played a game in a Nets uniform and already took a beating on the court.

The guard, according to ESPN, was playing in pickup basketball game at Brooklyn’s practice facility when he was elbowed in the face unintentionally. Irving went to the hospital as a precaution, but general manager Sean Marks confirmed it was nothing serious.

“I wouldn’t even want to speculate at all, but I think it’s just a case of doing our due diligence,” Marks said, per ESPN. “Kyrie goes and gets checked out like he would anywhere else and we always send staff with him, and it’s a great opportunity for Kenny, too.”

Irving signed a four-year, $141 million deal with the Nets in July after two tumultuous seasons with the Boston Celtics. He will team up with Kevin Durant, who also signed with Brooklyn in the offseason. But fans will have to wait to see the duo on the court as Durant recovers from a torn Achilles suffered in the NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

