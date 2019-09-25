Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving is preparing for his first training camp in Brooklyn, but the Nets’ newest point guard isn’t off to a great start.

Irving was diagnosed with a “left side facial fracture” Wednesday after sustaining the injury during Tuesday’s workouts, the team announced. He is listed as day-to-day.

UPDATE: Kyrie Irving has been diagnosed with a left side facial fracture, which he sustained yesterday during workouts. He is currently listed as day to day. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 25, 2019

Irving has been working out at the Nets’ facilities for quite some time now, leading general manager Sean Marks to note the All-Star has been “religious” about his offseason workouts.

Brooklyn opens training camp on Saturday before it heads to China to participate in the NBA’s China Games for two preseason contests.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images