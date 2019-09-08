Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A chip still remains firmly on Lamar Jackson’s shoulder.

Jackson was surrounded by doubt as he entered the NFL, with countless pundits suggesting the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner would benefit from a positional change. Jackson never was even the slightest bit interested in converting to a wide receiver or running back, and he began proving his worth as a quarterback last season as a rookie.

Sunday afternoon was a massive step forward for Jackson, who turned in his best performance as a professional. The second-year signal-caller completed 17 of 20 passes for 324 yards with five (!) touchdowns in the Baltimore Ravens’ destruction of the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Following his statement performance, Jackson couldn’t help but throw a jab at his haters.

Well done.

Week 2 will pit Jackson against another quarterback who’s been met with a fair share of doubt, as the Ravens will host 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

