Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Aces earned a spot in the 2019 WNBA semifinals in style.

It was an all-out battle Sunday evening between Las Vegas and the Chicago Sky as the two squads vied for the final spot in the third round. The Sky entered the final moments of the game with a slight 93-92 lead over the Aces, but Las Vegas forward (and this year’s Sixth Woman of the Year Award winner) Dearica Hamby managed to sink one last shot with just 4.7 seconds left on the clock.

Check it out:

It was an emotional moment for the Aces, who are off to their first semifinals series since doing so as the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2008.

The Aces now are off to Washington D.C. to take on the top-seeded Mystics in the 2019 WNBA semifinals beginning next week. Tip-off for Game 1 on Tuesday is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images