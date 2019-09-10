Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick has been the Patriots head coach since 2000 and never had he done business with the New York Jets.

Until Tuesday, anyway.

New England reportedly traded wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Jets for a sixth-round pick in 2021. The Patriots’ receiving corps is stacked, to say the least, and with Antonio Brown making his deal official Monday, Thomas was the odd-man out.

The trade marks the first time the two teams have made a trade with one another since Belichick was named the head coach. But an impressive part to the stat isn’t that the Patriots head coach waited nearly 20 years to strike a deal with his AFC rival.

New England now has made at least one trade with each NFL team under Belichick.

And the last time the Jets traded with the Pats? Well, take a look:

Before today's trade for Demaryius Thomas, the last time that the Jets and Patriots made a trade was for Bill Belichick in 2000. pic.twitter.com/UqmnJKTdhe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 10, 2019

We’d say that was a pretty significant trade.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images