Today in “it’s been a slow news night,” LeBron James is 0-1 against the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
James and his team filed to trademark the term “Taco Tuesday,” in coordination with the videos the superstar has posted to his social media in celebration of his tradition of eating tacos … on Tuesdays.
The denial comes mostly on the premise that “Taco Tuesday,” is a “commonplace message” that cannot be trademarked.
Big win for tacos everywhere.
Bonus taco-related content : Here’s a throwback to Tacko Fall signing a bunch of taco-themed things.
