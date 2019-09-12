Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Today in “it’s been a slow news night,” LeBron James is 0-1 against the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

James and his team filed to trademark the term “Taco Tuesday,” in coordination with the videos the superstar has posted to his social media in celebration of his tradition of eating tacos … on Tuesdays.

The USPTO has refused the TACO TUESDAY trademark application filed by Lebron James' company LBJ Trademarks, LLC. The refusal, issued at 6:26 PM today, finds that TACO TUESDAY is a "commonplace message" and therefore fails to function as a trademark.#TacoTuesday My analysis👇 pic.twitter.com/eKcW2l1CnH — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) September 12, 2019

BREAKING: U.S Patent & Trademark Office has refused @KingJames’ trademark application for “Taco Tuesday.” Examining attorney found that phrase was a “commonplace message” and can’t be protected as a trademark. First discovered by @JoshGerben. pic.twitter.com/cnebxx9hyt — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 12, 2019

The denial comes mostly on the premise that “Taco Tuesday,” is a “commonplace message” that cannot be trademarked.

Big win for tacos everywhere.

Bonus taco-related content : Here’s a throwback to Tacko Fall signing a bunch of taco-themed things.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images