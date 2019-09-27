Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Even the greatest player of this generation is in awe of Larry Legend.

Timeless Sports shared a throwback video Thursday night of Larry Bird dishing out sick passes during his playing days with the Boston Celtics. The highlight reel caught the attention of LeBron James, who heaped serious praise on Bird while retweeting the video Friday.

James wrote: “Man he was so COLD!!!!! Zero flaws in his game. Larry Legend”

Man he was so COLD!!!!! Zero flaws in his game. Larry Legend https://t.co/agYpDoFlqc — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 27, 2019

James and Bird are considered two of the best players of all time, thanks in large to their respective playmaking prowess. This clearly isn’t lost on James, an elite passer in addition to an incredibly gifted scorer, and evidently wearing a Los Angeles Lakers jersey won’t stop him from giving credit to a longtime Celtics star.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images