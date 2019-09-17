Liverpool Vs. Napoli: Reds Open Champions League Title Defense With Loss

Liverpool began the defense of their Champions League trophy with a 2-0 defeat at Napoli on Tuesday evening.
Dries Mertens’ 82nd-minute penalty and Fernando Llorente’s injury-time finish settled the Group E opener at Stadio San Paolo.
The Reds came closest to scoring a minute prior to half-time through Roberto Firmino’s header as goalkeeper Adrian produced a string of excellent saves throughout the match.
Jürgen Klopp’s side will now look to respond in the competition when they welcome Salzburg to Anfield on October 2.
