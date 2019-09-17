Liverpool Vs. Napoli: Reds Open Champions League Title Defense With Loss

Liverpool began the defense of their Champions League trophy with a 2-0 defeat at Napoli on Tuesday evening.

Dries Mertens’ 82nd-minute penalty and Fernando Llorente’s injury-time finish settled the Group E opener at Stadio San Paolo.

Dries Mertens gives Napoli the late lead over the defending champs 💪 ➡️ https://t.co/WmDAjwSCts pic.twitter.com/Z1yYPuefyf — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 17, 2019

Napoli takes down Liverpool in Naples…again 😳 pic.twitter.com/oJ3fkSToIL — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 17, 2019

The Reds came closest to scoring a minute prior to half-time through Roberto Firmino’s header as goalkeeper Adrian produced a string of excellent saves throughout the match.

Jürgen Klopp’s side will now look to respond in the competition when they welcome Salzburg to Anfield on October 2.