Now is as good a time as any for Liverpool to welcome a wounded Newcastle United into its abode.

The Reds will host the Magpies on Saturday in a Premier League Round 5 game between the first- and 15th-placed teams in the standings. The also game marks the resumption of Premier League action, following a two-week hiatus for the September international break.

Liverpool hasn’t lost a Premier League game at Anfield since April 2017, and history suggests Newcastle won’t break the host’s 42-game unbeaten run. Newcastle has won just twice in 46 league visits to Anfield since 1950, with its most recent road win over Liverpool coming in April 1994.

Furthermore, Newcastle’s Shane Longstaff suffered an ankle injury Thursday in practice and will miss the game, joining teammates Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle, Florian Lejeune, DeAndre Yedlin and Andy Carroll on the sidelines.

Liverpool will be without goalkeeper Alisson and midfielder Naby Keita.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Newcastle online.

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 a.m.

TV: NBCSN, UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com