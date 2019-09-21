Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It has been a tough year for the Boston Red Sox.

After earning the best record in team history and winning the 2018 World Series, the Red Sox had high expectations heading into the 2019, but were unable to reach the lofty heights.

In a season filled with inconsistency and injuries, the Red Sox officially were eliminated from playoff contention with their Friday night loss to the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Indians’ victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora voiced his disappointment with the team’s elimination from postseason contention, but spoke about how the team plans to push forward and get ready for next season.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images