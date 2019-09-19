Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jhoulys Chacin had a rough Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old started the bullpen game the for the Boston Red Sox and lasted 2 2/3 innings. He surrendered four earned runs and two walks as the squad fell to the San Francisco Giants for the second straight day. Wednesday night was Chacin’s fourth appearance with the Red Sox and the first one in which he had surrendered a run.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke about Chacin’s night. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images