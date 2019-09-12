Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After five-straight losses it’s not looking great for the Boston Red Sox.

In a season that was filled with high expectations after bringing back essentially the same roster from a 2018 World Series run, the Red Sox have disappointed, as they currently sit 9 1/2 games back from the second wild card spot with 16 games remaining.

Following Wednesday night’s blowout loss against the Toronto Blue Jays, manager Alex Cora spoke about what he expects from his team for the rest of the season.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

